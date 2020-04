Science writer David Quammen gets to say "I told you so," even if he's not likely to take the opportunity.

Because eight years ago he published "Spillover," a book about viruses jumping from animals to humans. Which is exactly what the Covid-19 virus appears to have done.

The author joins us to talk about what he discovered in his extensive research, and what kinds of precautions we might take in the future to prevent a recurrence of what humans are dealing with now.