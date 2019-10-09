Thu 9 AM | Under The Suds: A History Of Southern Oregon Beer

You don't have to walk far in a Southern Oregon city to find a bar that makes its own beer. Beer-making is booming in the region, and not for the first time.

Phil Busse, editor and publisher of the Rogue Valley Messenger, turns his attention to the first time in a new book. It's called simply Southern Oregon Beer: A Pioneering History.

It contains the stories of people brewing beer during the gold rushes, and brawling Germans who brought their skills and knowledge with them, and much more.

The author joins us for a chat on his book.

