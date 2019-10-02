Thu 9 AM | Pianos For Peace Comes To Rogue Valley

Malek Jandali creates music and believes in peace. It's no surprise he's combined the two in an ongoing project called "Pianos for Peace."

It was only last fall that the Rogue Valley Symphony brought Jandali to town to oversee the debut of a viola concerto. Now the composer is back for a series of events related to "Pianos for Peace," including the temporary placement of two pianos in Ashland for the public to enjoy.

Malek Jandali comes back to the studio to talk about his work, and his dedication to it.

