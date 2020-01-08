Thu 9 AM | Over-sharing Your Kids In The Social Media Age

No parent would walk up to a total stranger and show off pictures of their children. We think.

But it happens all the time on social media, as parents post pictures of their clever and beautiful children, often without any permissions required for the rest of the world to see them.

Leah Plunkett sees a problem here: parents creating a digital dossier that could follow their kids for life. Plunkett, an expert on the Internet and the law, lays out her case in the book Sharenthood: Why We Should Think before We Talk about Our Kids Online.

Plunkett pays us a visit to talk about good social media hygiene.

