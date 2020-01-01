Thu 9 AM | The Many Colors of Greening Youth

The emergence of Greta Thunberg as a leading commentator on climate change may only have deepened the sense that the issue is only of interest to white people. Angelou Ezeilo begs to differ.

She is the founder and CEO of the Greening Youth Foundation, working with young people of all colors to focus on the environmental needs of the planet and its occupants. And she provides a blueprint to follow in a new book, Engage, Connect, Protect: Empowering Diverse Youth as Environmental Leaders.

The author joins us with an overview of her efforts, and how they can be duplicated.

