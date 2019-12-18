Thu 9 AM | At The Keyboard: Organist Aaron Tan Plans Rogue Valley Visit

You have to give credit to Ctesibius of Alexandria. He apparently was the first person to envision a musical instrument that used wind to create a number of sounds at the same time.

We call it the organ today, and Aaron Tan plays it. It can be hard to find the person playing the sounds coming out of all those pipes, but people come for the sound, not the image.

Aaron Tan is scheduled to play an organ recital in Ashland on January 19th.

We spend some time with him and his recordings, for a musical preview.