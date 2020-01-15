Thu 9 AM | Getting All The Kids Playing Together

Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Children naturally get together and play when they find themselves in the same place.  But not all children are good and making new connections, and these are the children who ask the question that is also the title of Caroline Maguire's book, Why Will No One Play with Me? 

Maguire is an educator and personal coach who works with children with ADHD and their parents.  her book lays out her system, "The Play Better Plan to Help Children of All Ages Make Friends and Thrive." 

The author visits the Exchange to talk about her system and who it helps, and how. 

 

