Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Drastic Climate Action: "Hacking Planet Earth"

By 32 minutes ago
  • stokpic/Pixabay

Mention the term "geoengineering" and you could start an argument.  Because the idea of changing how the planet and its weather works often wanders into the contrail/"chemtrail" debate. 

Thomas Kostigen, the author of many works about Earth and its maintenance, takes up the issue of correcting what we've done to the world, in his new book Hacking Planet Earth: How Geoengineering Can Help Us Reimagine the Future.

The author visited with several scientists to look at methods they've devised to avert climate disaster.

We bring Thomas Kostigen on the air for an overview.   
 

Tags: 
global warming
climate change

Related Content

11,000 Scientists Sign Onto Climate Emergency Paper

By Nov 19, 2019
NASA

Any remaining doubt about the changing nature of the Earth's climate might be dispelled by numbers.  If not actual temperatures, how about signatures? 

More than 11,000 scientists put their names on a recent publication warning of a climate emergency, one the signatories say requires immediate attention. 

William Moomaw, Professor Emeritus at Tufts University, is one of the creators of the work. 

How To Win An Argument With A Science Doubter

By May 29, 2019
GreenStar/Pixabay

Science makes mistakes, no question.  The Earth at the center of the universe?  Now THAT was a major goof. 

But science corrected it, and that's what science does.  Lee McIntyre, who researches the philosophy and history of science at Boston University, praises the reliance upon evidence in his book The Scientific Attitude: Defending Science from Denial, Fraud, and Pseudoscience

It's a handy book to have around in a time of climate deniers, flat-earthers, and other people who dispute the standing evidence. 

How Our Choices Broke The Planet: "The Story Of More"

By Mar 10, 2020
ColiN00B/Pixabay

New and improved!  Bigger and better!  We've been getting advertising messages all our lives about how we could have the good life. 

Just ONE more product could make you happier, they implied.  Which would be difficult to prove in the best of circumstances; now multiply by seven billion, and can any human get there? 

Hope Jahren, award-winning scientist and best-selling author, raises the question in her book The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here.  The book follows the trail of our individual activities and how they add up to a massive impact on the climate. 

Yet the author says it is a story of hope, too.  