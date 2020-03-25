Thu 9 AM | Drastic Climate Action: "Hacking Planet Earth"

Mention the term "geoengineering" and you could start an argument. Because the idea of changing how the planet and its weather works often wanders into the contrail/"chemtrail" debate.

Thomas Kostigen, the author of many works about Earth and its maintenance, takes up the issue of correcting what we've done to the world, in his new book Hacking Planet Earth: How Geoengineering Can Help Us Reimagine the Future.

The author visited with several scientists to look at methods they've devised to avert climate disaster.

We bring Thomas Kostigen on the air for an overview.

