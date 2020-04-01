Thu 9 AM | The Difficulty Taking A Census In A Pandemic

The federal census is a massive undertaking in the best of circumstances. And this year does not provide the best of circumstances.

This or any census tries to get a head count of every single person in the country centered around the first of April, but this April 1st found a huge chunk of the population staying home, avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

California Complete Count and Communities for a New California are among the partners working to get Californians counted despite the difficulty.

Ditas Katague, CCC director, visits with Pablo Rodriguez from CNC.