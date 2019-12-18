Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Underground History: Francis Drake Off Course

By 2 minutes ago
  • A statue of Sir Francis Drake in Plymouth, England.
    A statue of Sir Francis Drake in Plymouth, England.
    stux/Pixabay

The generally-held theory about the British explorer Sir Francis Drake is that he put his leaky ship ashore for repairs in what is now Marin County, California in 1579.  A high school and several other landmarks are named after him. 

Melissa Darby at Portland State University says Marin's claim to Drake may be off the mark--by hundreds of miles.  Darby, our guest in this month's edition of Underground History, used her knowledge of Oregon indigenous people and the region to postulate that Drake may actually have landed near Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast.  She recently completed a book on the subject. 

Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) returns for the discussion. 

We get into the details of the Oregon evidence, and the reaction to the case.

 

Tags: 
Underground History

Related Content

Underground History: Digging Some Bourbon

By Nov 20, 2019
bourbonarchaeology.blogspot.com/

There are certainly sub-specialties within the field of archaeology, but... bourbon?  We can give an emphatic yes. 

People have been drinking alcoholic beverages for millennia, so there are always interesting sites to find showing the history of making and consuming beer, wine, and spirits.  So this month on Underground History, we talk about Bourbon Archaeology; the site by that name and the practices within. 

Finds include the dig at a Tennessee bourbon distillery that yielded the foundations of a much older (more than 200 years) distillery. 