Thu 8:30 | Underground History: Francis Drake Off Course

The generally-held theory about the British explorer Sir Francis Drake is that he put his leaky ship ashore for repairs in what is now Marin County, California in 1579. A high school and several other landmarks are named after him.

Melissa Darby at Portland State University says Marin's claim to Drake may be off the mark--by hundreds of miles. Darby, our guest in this month's edition of Underground History, used her knowledge of Oregon indigenous people and the region to postulate that Drake may actually have landed near Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast. She recently completed a book on the subject.

Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) returns for the discussion.

We get into the details of the Oregon evidence, and the reaction to the case.