Thu 8:30 | Underground History: Archaeology Hits The Road

It's not every day we get to witness archaeology in action. But Portland State University offers the Archaeology Roadshow, a one-day event with examples of archaeology and the discoveries it makes.

This year the Roadshow, in addition to its Portland event on June 1st, makes June stops in Central Oregon and in Burns, in the eastern part of the state.

So guess what we talk about in this month's edition of Underground History, our monthly visit with the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology?

Dr. Virginia Butler from PSU brings details of the Roadshow, and our SOULA regulars Mark Tveskov and Chelsea Rose return.