The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8:30 | Oregon Humanities Brings Back "Dear Stranger" Letters

By 41 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

Five years before most of the world got used to the term "coronavirus," Oregon Humanities got people to write letters to each other.  Not emails, but letters--you know, with a pen on a piece of paper? 

The "Dear Stranger" project is just a way for Oregonians who don't know each other to make a connection.  The value of that connection is raised just that much higher by the need for us to stay apart during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Ben Waterhouse at Oregon Humanities created the program; he joins us in conversation with O.Hm. Executive Director Adam Davis. 

