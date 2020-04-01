Thu 8:30 | Oregon Humanities Brings Back "Dear Stranger" Letters

Five years before most of the world got used to the term "coronavirus," Oregon Humanities got people to write letters to each other. Not emails, but letters--you know, with a pen on a piece of paper?

The "Dear Stranger" project is just a way for Oregonians who don't know each other to make a connection. The value of that connection is raised just that much higher by the need for us to stay apart during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ben Waterhouse at Oregon Humanities created the program; he joins us in conversation with O.Hm. Executive Director Adam Davis.