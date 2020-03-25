Thu 8:30 | Media-Created Crises (And Not): Signals & Noise

Related Program: 
There are always many things to talk about in our monthly media overview, Signals & Noise.  But this month we've got the gigantic issue of the new coronavirus and the coverage of its spread to take in. 

News media took some heat in the early stages of the outbreak for over-hyping the information, a feeling that seems to have passed. 

Our regulars from the Communication faculty at Southern Oregon University, Andrew Gay and Precious Yamaguchi, return. 

Listen to the list of topics or call (800-838-3760) or email to take part in the discussion.  
 

Signals & Noise

