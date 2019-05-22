Thu 8:30 | Drums Across The Border

The longstanding connection between Southern Oregon University and its sister school in Guanajuato, Mexico includes many cultural interchanges.

And those include percussion groups from SOU and Guanajuato University playing together. The first of two concerts comes this week in Ashland (May 24), the second six days later in Guanajuato, with the theme “From North: Rugged Landscapes…to South: Celebración de la hermandad.”

Terry Longshore of SOU and Ivan Manzanilla from UG visit the studio to talk about their students and their previous connection.