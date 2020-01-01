Related Program: 
Thu 8:30 | Concerns About "Crumb Rubber" Surface At New GP Fields

Athletic teams will get new places to play in Grants Pass in the new year and there's an issue over the surfaces the teams will play on. 

Artificial turf will be used on the new fields at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, and the plans call for "crumb rubber" fill... the little beads of rubber that make the field more springy and natural, and make those little black sprays when players slide across the grass. 

Bryan Hunter of Williams leads a group of people concerned about the crumb rubber; they want a natural alternative used instead.  And so far, they've been unsuccessful in getting the project changed. 

Bryan Hunter visits with his concerns. 

environment

