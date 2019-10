It's been a big 50 years for LGBTQ rights in the United States. The 1969 Stonewall Riot in New York (named for a club the police raided) set the stage for gay people to claim their human rights.

Stonewall and the gains made since are celebrated at the events of Southern Oregon Pride, or "SOPride," this weekend in the Rogue Valley (October 11-12). A kickoff party, a parade, entertainment and more are in the works.

Gina DuQuenne from SOPride visits with an outline.