Thu 8 AM | Redding Hosts Showing Of Movie From Central Valley

California's Central Valley is the setting for the movie "Oildale," about veterans coming back from war and finding salvation... and country music.

So it's only appropriate that the movie should get some screen time in the Central Valley. A showing on Saturday (October 5th) at the Cascade Theatre in Redding introduces a local crowd to the film and raises money for the local chapter of Veterans Resource Centers of America, which helps out homeless vets.

David Mueller and Lynn Salt, the makers of "Oildale," visit with us over the phone.