Thu 8 AM | Keeping Humboldt Seniors Connected Through Lockdown

The human immune system weakens as we get older, and that gives Covid-19 several more degrees of concern for senior citizens. Coronavirus regulations mean seniors in assisted living facilities or living independently aren't receiving visitors and their gatherings (if any) are severly limited.

Joann Schuch is part of the crew at Redwood Coast Village in Humboldt County, a non-profit that provides volunteer services and information to seniors.

She talks about how volunteers are helping keep seniors engaged during this period of shelter-in-place and social distancing.

