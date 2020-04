Farmers live among us and grow our food. And a number of programs urge us to get to know local farmers better.

Here's another place where Covid-19 concerns have made a dent: some people are reluctant to visit the farmer's market if it means being around clumps of other people.

The American Farmland Trust just created a Farmer Relief Fund to assist farmers who have lost customers and money in the coronavirus crisis.

Addie Candib, Pacific Northwest Regional Director for AFT, is our guest.