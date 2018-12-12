Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Documents Show Food Industry Keeps Secrets

1 hour ago
  • USDA/Public Domain

Only after government pressure on the tobacco industry increased did we learn how big a fight Big Tobacco put up.  The release of volumes of documents from the industry revealed how hard it worked to twist the science and influence public opinion, keeping people smoking for years. 

Anybody else use this strategy?  Yes, the food industry, says Cristin Kearns, an assistant professor in dental public health at the University of California-San Francisco.  She points to the large archive of food industry documents now housed at UCSF. 

We explore some of the contents and the import of the archive.    
 

