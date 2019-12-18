Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Children's Legacy Center Grows In Shasta

By 3 minutes ago
  • freestocks-photos/Pixabay

Children who grow up with trauma often grow up with some difficulties coping with life as adults.  Statistics on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in California show that Shasta County children are exposed to most traumas at rates much higher than the state average. 

The Children's Legacy Center takes a particular focus on the sexual abuse of children, just like the Children's Advocacy Centers that provided the model.  CLC plans to move into its new home in Redding sometime in 2020, but is already at work on its mission of providing aid and comfort to at-risk and trafficked children. 

Kimberly Johnson is the CLC Executive Director, and our guest for a perusal of the CLC's work. 

Tags: 
children's health

Related Content

Report Finds Child Poverty Rising In Oregon

By , & Jan 16, 2018
Wikimedia

In most of Oregon's counties, less than half of the children born into low-income families will reach the middle class or beyond as adults. 

That is one of the starker findings of the Oregon Community Foundation's "Tracking Oregon's Progress," or TOP, report for 2017.  The latest TOP also finds that child poverty is on the rise in the state, which could doom even more people to less-than-middle-class status for life. 

Caitlyn Ruffenach of OCF was the lead author of the report. 

Children's Advocacy Center Brings Missing Children Group To Medford

By & Emily Cureton Nov 4, 2016
Adrián Cerón/Wikimedia

Law enforcement is greatly aided by sharing information: about suspects, about cases, about places. 

Three decades ago, there was no central database to keep track of missing children.  That changed, partly due to the efforts of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

NCMEC works to end sexting, sextortion, and child abduction and exploitation.   A NCMEC rep visits the Rogue Valley for a session at the Medford Library today (November 7), at the invitation of the Children's Advocacy Center. 