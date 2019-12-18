Thu 8 AM | Children's Legacy Center Grows In Shasta

Children who grow up with trauma often grow up with some difficulties coping with life as adults. Statistics on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in California show that Shasta County children are exposed to most traumas at rates much higher than the state average.

The Children's Legacy Center takes a particular focus on the sexual abuse of children, just like the Children's Advocacy Centers that provided the model. CLC plans to move into its new home in Redding sometime in 2020, but is already at work on its mission of providing aid and comfort to at-risk and trafficked children.

Kimberly Johnson is the CLC Executive Director, and our guest for a perusal of the CLC's work.