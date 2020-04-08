Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Ashland Film Fest Goes Virtual; "Pigeon Kings" Goes Online

By 1 hour ago
  • Scene from the movie.
    Scene from the movie.
    milenapastreich.com

The Ashland Independent Film Festival fills up movie theater seats every April, but not this April.  Covid-19 social separation forced AIFF to go virtual this year. 

From May 22 to June 14, AIFF fans can view the festival films on their own devices, through a partnership with FilmFestivalFlix.com. 

One of the films planned for this year's AIFF was "Pigeon Kings," a documentary about men in South Central Los Angeles raising pigeons for competitive sport.  It will be released on April 14. 

Director Milena Pastreich and pigeon trainer Keith London are our guests.   

 

Tags: 
film festival

Related Content

Klamath Film Fest Boasts Local Features And Shorts

By Sep 12, 2019
Skitterphoto/Pixabay

The Klamath Independent Film Festival has been slowly building its reach and reputation in recent years.  This year it has the perfect main event: a feature film shot IN Klamath Falls. 

It's true, the indy film "Phoenix, Oregon" needed a bowling alley; Klamath Falls has one, where Phoenix does not.  The feature is only one of many films to screen over the three days of the festival. 