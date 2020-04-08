Thu 8 AM | Ashland Film Fest Goes Virtual; "Pigeon Kings" Goes Online

The Ashland Independent Film Festival fills up movie theater seats every April, but not this April. Covid-19 social separation forced AIFF to go virtual this year.

From May 22 to June 14, AIFF fans can view the festival films on their own devices, through a partnership with FilmFestivalFlix.com.

One of the films planned for this year's AIFF was "Pigeon Kings," a documentary about men in South Central Los Angeles raising pigeons for competitive sport. It will be released on April 14.

Director Milena Pastreich and pigeon trainer Keith London are our guests.