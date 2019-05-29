State Sen. Jackie Winters, Self-Described 'Fiscal Conservative With A Heart,' Dies

State Sen. Jackie Winters, a veteran lawmaker who passionately advocated changes to Oregon's criminal justice system and whose fierce but kind style garnered fans on both sides of the political aisle, died Wednesday.

Senate President Peter Courtney sent an email shortly after 2:30 p.m., informing lawmakers the 82-year-old Winters had died at Salem Hospital.

Winters had spent more than a month away from the Capitol, due to what she characterized in April as side effects from "proactive treatment" to keep away lung cancer. She'd been diagnosed with the disease in 2017.

Among her last votes: a sweeping bill that changed sentencing requirements for juvenile offenders, adding greater flexibility for judges and prosecutors to keep younger offenders out of the adult penal system under Oregon's mandatory minimum sentencing rules. Winters' advocacy for the bill led Republicans to prioritize it, even though many were skeptical.

"Thankfully, Sen. Winters, known as the soul of the Oregon Legislature, was able to watch and listen last week as her crowning legislative achievement, Senate Bill 1008, Juvenile Justice Reform, passed the House of Representatives," a statement from Winters' office said.

News of Winters’ death created a somber air in the Capitol, where lawmakers are pushing into the final stretch of this year’s legislative session.

In the House, Speaker Tina Kotek stopped proceedings to announce the news.

“The long-serving president of the Senate, Sen. Jackie Winters has passed away,” Kotek said, her voice quavering. “A true champion for justice and fairness in many ways and has given many years of her life to the state.”

The chamber briefly adjourned. When it gaveled back in, Rep. Mark Meek sang Amazing Grace in Winters’ honor.

Bipartisan tributes to Winters began circulating not long after.

“I’ve lost my partner in public service,” said Senate President Peter Courtney who, like Winters, represents a Salem-area district. “The Legislature and Oregon has lost a dedicated servant. We’ve lost the best of the best.”

“It was an honor to know and work with Jackie," Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. said in a statement. "Oregon would not be the state it is today without her incredible dedication to the causes and people she fiercely believed in."

Born in Kansas, Winters and her family moved to Portland in 1941. After graduating from Portland Public Schools, Winters began working for Oregon Health and Sciences University in the medical records department. Ten years later, she was recruited to work in the administration of then-Gov. Tom McCall, launching a career in service that eventually led to her winning a seat on the House of Representatives in 1998. She was the first African American Republican to serve in the chamber.

Winters won a Senate seat four years later, eventually rising to Senate Minority Leader during the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions.

Winters was also a restaurateur, opening Jackie's Ribs in Salem in 1985, according to her online biography. The operation eventually expanded to three restaurants and three franchises, the biography says.

Praise and sorrow over Winters' death rolled in Wednesday afternoon from her fellow lawmakers. They recalled her as a dedicated advocate for both racial equity and her own brand of fiscal conservatism. She was the rare lawmaker well-liked by members of both party and from all corners of the state.




