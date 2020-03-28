State Fire Marshal Says Oregonians Can Now Pump Their Own Gas

The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Saturday that Oregonians can start pumping their own gas due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted," State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said.

The state agency said this new self-service regulation will be in place until April 11. It will then decide if it needs to be extended further.

The provision applies to the whole state.

The office said a gas station attendant must be present to supervise refueling to make sure it’s consistent with social distancing policies.

Gas stations are also being directed to implement sanitation measures.

A gas station may offer self-service without an attendant present only if there are not any employees available to work. If that's the case, it must also post safety signs and directions on how to properly operate a fuel pump.

More information is available on the Office of the State Fire Marshal's website.

