SO Pride Parade Celebrates 50 Years Since Stonewall

An audio postcard from the SO Pride Parade in Ashland on Saturday.

The group Southern Oregon Pride held their annual Pride parade in Ashland Saturday. Hundreds of spectators cheered rainbow-colored floats, vehicles and banners celebrating LGBTQ culture and the progress made in recent years toward full legal and social recognition of the rights of LGBTQ people.

The event noted the 50th anniversary of the riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that are seen by many as a key ignition point of the struggle for that recognition. The theme of this year's event was Honor the History, Forge the Future."

Nataki Garrett, artistic director at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, was this year's Grand Marshal of the parade.