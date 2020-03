PG&E is planning a work day on Monday, March 23 and will need to shut off power to our site on Hatchet Ridge. All three JPR services in Redding are anticipated to go off the air at 8:30 am and return by the afternoon.

In the meantime, you can listen to any of our three services using the Listen Live feature at the top of the page or the JPR app.

Thanks for your patience!