Service Alert: Northern California

PG&E may shut off power to numerous locations throughout Northern California in anticipation of strong, dry winds that have triggered a Fire Weather Watch for the area. Several of our services in Northern California may be affected by the power outages this Wednesday and Thursday.

We have received notice from PG&E that our News & Information service in Redding on 1330 AM as well as our News & Information and Classics & News services in Mendocino County are likely to be affected. Additional services may also experience interruptions as a result of the outages.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services using the Listen Live feature at the top of the page, or through the JPR app.

Thanks for your patience!