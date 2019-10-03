Service Alert: Grants Pass

Our engineers will begin work at our transmitter site in Grants Pass on Sunday, October 6 in an attempt to mitigate damage to the site as a result of future lightning strikes. Our News & Information service on 930 AM will be off the air while they complete their work. They will shut off power to the site at approximately 12 noon and restore service by the end of the day.

In the meantime, you can hear any of our three services using the Listen Live feature at the top of the page, or the JPR app.

Thanks for your patience!