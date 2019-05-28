Senator Wyden, Rep. Walden Mark Memorial Day In Southern Oregon

Senator Ron Wyden spent the holiday weekend in southern Oregon meeting with constituents and holding town hall meetings.

On Twitter, Wyden said his meetings covered a wide range of issues from wildfires to tourism to rural healthcare. He also advocated for increased support for southern Oregon’s veteran population.

In remarks at a Memorial Day service in Central Point, Wyden said his open town halls are only possible because other people have fought for more open government.

“We have our freedoms today,” said Senator Wyden, “because so many that we honor … were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Wyden said each military death is a deep loss and that we should keep them in our hearts.

He was joined by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, who in a statement said, “Today is a solemn day of remembrance for those who gave their lives in the cause of freedom all across the globe.”

After the ceremony at Central Point the two spoke a second ceremony at Eagle Point National Cemetery.

