School Closures and Delays for Thursday, Jan. 16

Snow and icy roads are leading some schools to be closed to delayed. Here's the reported weather-related closure status of schools in the JPR listening area for Jan. 16, 2020.

This list is updated as information is available.

Please remember: This list may not be complete. Check your local school's web site for confirmation.

Schools Closed:

Grants Pass School District

Rogue River School District

Three Rivers School District

Schools Opening Late

Yreka High School -- 2 hour delayed start

Higher Education:

None reported

Bus Route Changes: