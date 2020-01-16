School Closures and Delays for Thursday, Jan. 16

Snow and icy roads are leading some schools to be closed to delayed. Here's the reported weather-related closure status of schools in the JPR listening area for Jan. 16, 2020.
This list is updated as information is available.
Please remember: This list may not be complete. Check your local school's web site for confirmation.
Schools Closed:
- Grants Pass School District
- Rogue River School District
- Three Rivers School District
Schools Opening Late
- Yreka High School -- 2 hour delayed start
Higher Education:
- None reported
Bus Route Changes:
- None reported