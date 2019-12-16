READ: The House Judiciary Committee's Trump Impeachment Report

The House Judiciary Committee unveiled its report on President Trump's impeachment late Sunday, one that combines the views of majority Democrats and minority Republicans.

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the release of the report summarizing the cases for and against action was "customary" and followed the practices of the committee in the administrations of former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Articles of impeachment also were introduced against those two presidents. Nixon resigned before he was impeached by the House; Clinton was impeached and then tried in a Senate trial, in which he was acquitted.

The House is expected to vote this week to impeach Trump over what Democrats call his abuse of power and obstruction in the Ukraine affair.

The impeachment is, in effect, an indictment — a statement that a sufficient number of lawmakers considered that there was enough evidence of wrongdoing to spark a trial.

The Senate is controlled by Trump's allies, and it is expected to vote to permit him to retain his office.

Read the report here.

