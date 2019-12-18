Rally In Medford Joins Nationwide Show Of Support For Impeachment

Hundreds of rallies across the country were held Tuesday in support of impeaching President Donald Trump during a demonstration called “Nobody Is Above The Law.”

More than 400 people signed up for the rally in Medford. They crowded onto a busy street corner at the Vogel Plaza in downtown, holding signs reading “Impeach now.”

At the demonstration, Donna Breedlove of Medford says she was an independent voter until the 2016 election. Now, she says she’s fully against the Republican party.

“I’m appalled with what the Republicans in the Senate seem to be willing to do — to bend over backwards to ignore the law — simply to show partisan support,” Breedlove says.

Other protestors here say they oppose Trump’s friendly relationship with Vladmir Putin, or that Trump’s legacy is one of hate and racism.

Demonstrator Carolyn McCann says she attended the rally in spite of a bad hip and near-freezing temperatures.

“If we don’t protest, we’re not supporting a democracy,” McCann says. “If we don’t protest and support impeachment, then we are not doing our jobs as citizens of this country.”

In 2016, Trump narrowly won the vote here in Jackson County, at 51 percent.

Yesterday’s nationwide demonstrations took place just hours before an expected House vote to impeach him for abuse of power and obstrution of Congress..

