Power Outages, School Closures Planned During Wildfire Weather in Northern California

Wildfire weather alerts in Northern California have caused many schools to cancel classes and a utility company to shut off power to thousands of customers starting around midnight Wednesday.

In a press release, Pacific Gas & Electric Company says it will cut its power to about 800,000 customers in Shasta, Tehama and 28 other counties. It says surrounding counties could also be impacted if its equipment is damaged by strong winds, including Humboldt County.

The investor-owned company is shutting power to much of Northern California to prevent its equipment from starting a wildfire during strong, dry winds; the kind of weather that fueled massive, deadly wildfires in recent years.

PG&E has opened shelters across the region to help people who need electricity.

The Redding Electric Utility says it will not conduct a power shutoff.

Many schools have canceled classes in anticipation of the outages, including most schools in Shasta County. Visit your school’s website for updated information on class cancellations.

In a press release, Cal Fire says it’s preparing firefighters for what will likely be the strongest offshore winds to occur so far this season.