Planned Outage Affects JPR Services in Jackson and Josephine Counties

Several JPR stations in the Rogue Valley will be off the air on Thursday, December 13th. Services will go off the air starting mid-to-late morning and the outage will continue for several hours. Our engineer will be installing a backup power generator on Mt. Baldy which will keep us humming along during future power outages and public emergencies. The services affected are:

Rhythm & News / 89.1FM

Classics & News / 88.3FM

News and Information / 102.3FM

Rhythm and News translators serving Grants Pass (97.5FM) and the Illinois Valley (90.9FM)

During the outage, Classics & News listeners should try 90.1FM. News & Information listeners can continue to hear us at 1230AM and 930AM. As always, you can hear all three JPR services using the listen live feature at the top of this page.

Thanks for your patience as we make improvements that will serve you better in the months and years ahead!