PG&E To Plead Guilty To 84 Counts Of Involuntary Manslaughter Related To Camp Fire

Pacific Gas and Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the 2018 Camp wildfire, the company announced Monday.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January of 2019, just months before a Cal Fire investigation found PG&E responsible for the fire, which killed 85 people and mostly destroyed the town of Paradise.

In December, the utility agreed on a nearly $25 million settlement with victims. Just last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on the company's $57.65 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan.

CEO and President Bill Johnson said in a statement that the utility hopes the plea brings certainty to victims and helps them get paid more quickly.

"We cannot change the devastation or ever forget the loss of life that occurred," Johnson wrote. "All of us at PG&E deeply regret this tragedy and the company’s part in it."

The utility also announced it would pay $4 million in fines, including the expenses related to the District Attorney’s investigation. The agreement is subject to approval by both the Butte County Superior Court and the Bankruptcy Court.

