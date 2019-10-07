PG&E Plans Power Outages Across Much Of Northern California

Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced Monday that it’s planning a widespread power outage this week due to high winds.

The investor-owned utility says it plans to shut off power to 30 of California’s 58 counties on Wednesday and Thursday due to high winds triggering a Fire Weather Watch in Northern California.

Fire agencies issued the fire weather warning because they’re expecting strong, dry winds across the region, including in Shasta, Tehama and Mendocino counties.

“This is a hardship on everybody,” Congressman Doug La Malfa says, who represents much of the planned outage area. “I’ve talked to constituents about that. It’s a hardship for their businesses, their homes.”

LaMalfa adds that many people cannot afford generators. He suggests people check in with their neighbors who might need help, especially seniors and people with disabilities.

PG&E has also warned customers about the potential dangers of operating generators.

Utilities are increasingly relying on power shut-offs to prevent their equipment from starting fires.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation requiring utilities to give advance notice to hospitals and emergency responders before these shut-offs occur.

PG&E had given just 24 hours notice of a planned outage in Northern California earlier this year.

The utility is asking customers to update their contact information through its website or by calling 866-743-6589 to receive updated alerts.

