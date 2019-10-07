Oregon's Flavored Vape Ban Could Start By The End Of The Week

The two Oregon agencies charged with setting up rules to ban flavored vaping products said they'll be ready by the end of the week.

Oregon Liquor Control Commission spokesman Mark Pettinger said his agency hopes to schedule an emergency meeting for the end of the week so staff can outline plans to implement Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order banning the vaping products.

“If the commission approves a ban, because of the emergency temporary rule, it goes into effect immediately. So, our compliance staff is preparing to make compliance checks at retailers that weekend,” Pettinger said.

Last week, Brown used executive power to declare a six-month ban on flavored products as a response to mysterious vaping illnesses that have left more than 1,000 sick across the country and two dead in Oregon.

OLCC inspectors will also be trying to ensure retailers don’t sell flavored vapes off the books. Pettinger said businesses that sell to the black market could lose their licenses and face criminal charges.

The OLCC regulates vaping products that contain THC, while the Oregon Health Authority is responsible for how the flavored vape ban affects products containing nicotine.

OHA spokesman Jonathan Modie said its ban should also be ready by the end of the week.

Hundreds of stores across Oregon will have to pull products off their shelves.

For some, flavored vape is only a fraction of sales. But for many vape shops, flavored products account for 80 to 90% of business.

