Oregon to Send 140 Ventilators to New York

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a Saturday morninng tweet that Oregon will be sending 140 ventilators to help New York deal with the massive outbreak of COVID-19.

Gov. Brown said “Oregon is in a better position right now. We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on ABC this morning and said it was an “astonishing and unexpected offer.”

He also took to twitter to thank governor brown and the people of Oregon. He said that New York will “repay the favor when Oregon needs it.”

New York is also receiving 1,000 ventilators from China. The New York State Department of Health reports 113,704 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

