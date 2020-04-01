Oregon Lottery's Sports Betting App Suspended After Cyberattack

By Meerah Powell 55 minutes ago
  • <p>OPB reporter Donald Orr uses the Oregon Lottery Scoreboard sports betting app in Portland, Ore., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The Oregon Lottery launched the online sports betting platform in late 2019, which allows users to place bets on professional sports ranging from football to darts.</p>

    OPB reporter Donald Orr uses the Oregon Lottery Scoreboard sports betting app in Portland, Ore., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The Oregon Lottery launched the online sports betting platform in late 2019, which allows users to place bets on professional sports ranging from football to darts.

    Bryan M. Vance
Originally published on March 31, 2020 8:44 am

The Oregon Lottery’s professional sports betting app, Scoreboard, has been suspended in response to a cyberattack.  

The lottery uses a third-party platform from the company SBTech to power Scoreboard.  

It said that the company took its systems offline Friday as a precautionary measure following a cyberattack, shutting down not only Scoreboard but other sports betting apps around the globe that run on the same platform.  

The lottery said it has no reports of any breach in user data or any money being taken from user accounts.  

The lottery says SBTech is working to bring its systems back online and the lottery is monitoring that process.

