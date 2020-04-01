Oregon Lottery's Sports Betting App Suspended After Cyberattack

The Oregon Lottery’s professional sports betting app, Scoreboard, has been suspended in response to a cyberattack.

The lottery uses a third-party platform from the company SBTech to power Scoreboard.

It said that the company took its systems offline Friday as a precautionary measure following a cyberattack, shutting down not only Scoreboard but other sports betting apps around the globe that run on the same platform.

The lottery said it has no reports of any breach in user data or any money being taken from user accounts.

The lottery says SBTech is working to bring its systems back online and the lottery is monitoring that process.

