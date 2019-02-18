Oregon Educators, Supporters Rally In Salem For More Funding

Originally published on February 18, 2019 1:29 pm
Oregon public school teachers, families and students rallied Monday in front of the state Capitol in Salem to call on lawmakers to increase school funding.
The rally was part of a national “Red For Ed” movement urging more public school funding. Participants wore red T-shirts.
They’re asking the Oregon Legislature to fund smaller classes and allocate more money to hire nurses, counselors and teaching assistants.
