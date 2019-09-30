Oregon DOJ Investigating JUUL While OHA Suggests Temporary Vaping Ban

Brown asked for the list on Thursday, after learning a second Oregonian had died from a vaping-related lung illness.

In their list of "policy options," state health officials suggested a six-month moratorium on the sale of all vaping products — containing either tobacco or cannabis. And they said the moratorium could be backed-up by an ad campaign to warn people of the dangers of vaping.

OHA also suggested the state increase access to FDA-approved tobacco-cessation treatments like nicotine-replacement therapy and to convene a new work group to come up with more ideas.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a press conference Friday his intent to ban flavored vaping products. Inslee asked the Washington Board of Health to adopt emergency rules to ban the products, as soon as Oct. 9.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum confirmed on Twitter Friday that her office is investigating the e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL.

State attorneys are looking into the company’s role in selling what Rosenblum calls "addictive and dangerous products" to minors. She said the rise of e-cigarettes and vaping in Oregon is "beyond worrisome" — and she said since vaping became popular, the state has seen a barrage of advertising directed at young people.

JUUL announced earlier this week that CEO Kevin Burns was stepping down. His replacement, KC Crosthwaite, said JUUL’s future has been put at risk because of unacceptable levels of youth usage.

The tobacco company Altria owns about one-third of JUUL.

So far there have been about 800 confirmed or probable cases of the illness spread across 46 states. Oregon has confirmed five cases, including the two deaths.

