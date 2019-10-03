NRA Was 'Asset' To Russia During 2016 Election, Says Oregon Senator Wyden

The National Rifle Association’s dealings with Russia have been solely for the benefit of its leaders, according to a Senate report issued by Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden.



The document outlines contacts between the NRA and Russia, including a 2015 trip to Moscow funded by the group. The NRA’s vice-president at the time was reportedly enticed with business opportunities. And the NRA underwrote political access for two Russian nationals repeatedly, despite their announced ties to the Kremlin.

“These NRA insiders who were enriched personally helped very influential Russian nationals get access to all kinds of influential American political circles" Wyden tells KLCC.

"The NRA was essentially a Russian asset in the run-up of the 2016 election.”

Tax-exempt groups can’t use funds for administrators’ personal gain or activities outside their mission statement.

The NRA calls the report politically motivated, while Senate Finance Committee Republicans say it lacks merit.

