NPR's Tiny Desk Contest Deadline Extended

Update: Due to the disruption to the music world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NPR has extended the deadline for entires until April 27th in an effort to give potential entrants the space to take a deep breath and think creatively about how they can still be a part of this year’s Contest, even if they can’t be with their bandmates.

Over the past five years, nearly 30,000 musicians from across all 50 states have submitted their videos to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music's signature music discovery series. Now, NPR is once again calling for unsigned bands and musicians to submit their entries at NPR.org/tinydeskcontest, starting Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. ET and closing at midnight ET on Monday, March 30.

The winner will perform at the Tiny Desk at NPR's Washington, D.C. HQ and embark on a national tour with NPR Music in partnership with NPR Member stations.

Tiny Desk Contest winners are destined to be impressive forces in the music industry. Fantastic Negrito, the inaugural winner, has won two Grammy awards; folk musician Gaelynn Lea has performed at renowned venues around the world and recently performed with alternative rock band Wilco; New Orlean's own Tank and the Bangas performed at Coachella in 2018 and recently received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Virtuosic guitarist Naia Izumi signed a deal with Sony Masterworks and this past November took his talents overseas for a sold-out solo tour in Japan. Most recently, Quinn Christopherson won the competition for his vulnerable and powerful song "Erase Me," and since winning has joined Courtney Barnett, Portugal. The Man and Lucy Dacus on tour. "The Tiny Desk has become a bucket-list destination for musicians all over the world," said Bob Boilen, creator of the Tiny Desk series. "The Tiny Desk Contest gives some great unknown talent the chance to fulfill their dream and change the course of their life."

This year's panel of judges includes three Tiny Desk alums: 2019 winner Quinn Christopherson; 10-time Austin Music Award winner Gina Chavez; and four-time Grammy award winner Brittany Howard. They'll be joined by Tarik Moody of Radio Milwaukee, Raina Douris of WXPN's World Cafe and NPR Music's Bob Boilen and Bobby Carter.

To enter NPR Music's 2020 Tiny Desk Contest, unsigned musicians must play one original song at a desk (any desk — free range to be creative here!), upload a video of the performance to YouTube and submit with a completed entry form at NPR.org/tinydeskcontest. NPR Music welcomes music from all genres and entrants from previous years with new material. Artists must be at least 18 years old and live in the 50 United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands or the District of Columbia to enter. The winning artist(s) must be available to travel to NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. between May 11 and June 30 for their Tiny Desk performance and tour in summer 2020. Please see complete rules for entry. State Farm® is the exclusive sponsor of this year's NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest and tour.