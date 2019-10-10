Nominations For Rivers Needing Protection Announced

So, Oregonians…what’s your favorite river that deserves federal protection? That’s a question Ron Wyden wants answers for by January 20th.



U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s taking nominations from state residents for waterways to add to the national list which was created under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968. The Oregon Democrat says this will add to what Congress passed earlier this winter.

“We added something like 250 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers in this legislation which now makes us tops in the lower 48, we’re only behind Alaska," Wyden says.

"And I told Lisa Murkowski, the senator from Alaska, I said, “Senator Murkowski, we’re coming after you!”

As of 2018, there are more than 13,000 miles in 41 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico protected under the act.

Oregon residents can submit their preferred rivers or streams by January 20, 2020 to a special email address: rivers@wyden.senate.gov

