New Lane County Newspaper Bridges Info Gap For Latino Community

A Spanish language newspaper launched its first edition in Lane County this month. The newspaper's goal is to bridge the information gap in the Latino community.



The April issue of Noticiero Informativo includes articles about a Benito Juárez festival, the World Cup, and library services.

The paper's designed for Latino audiences who don't feel represented by media, said Maritz Herrera an editor for the publication.

“In this newspaper, it’s different that it really focuses on promoting those cultural identities, cultural values, and cultural awareness," Herrera said.

Herrera said she'll focus on writing stories about equity and inclusion. She’s one of five writers for the paper including Jessica Zapata.

“We want to make sure the community is very well informed about what is happening, and what is happening in sports, culture, and socially, so it’s a beautiful project to be part of," Zapata said.

Zapata said the paper is a good way to promote Spanish and can also be used as a tool for those learning the language. Copies of the monthly will be distributed throughout Lane County.

