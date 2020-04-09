New Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Oregon Veterans Home

The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs announced a new case of coronavirus at the Edward Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases at the home to 19. Of those, 13 have recovered, three are actively sick and three have died.

Two residents of the Lebanon home tested positive on March 11 — among the first cases in the state — and the home quickly became a coronavirus hotspot. The state Department of Veterans Affairs announced three weeks ago it had tested every resident of the home. At the time, it had 14 positive cases.

The latest resident to contract the virus had previously tested negative for COVID-19 and was retested at the request of the home’s medical director when symptoms consistent with the coronavirus appeared.

“As this situation continues to evolve, our concern and efforts remain laser-focused on our three honored residents who are fighting this virus,” said ODVA director Kelly Fitzpatrick.

The Lebanon home is divided into four separate buildings which called neighborhoods. Staff initially thought the layout meant they could more easily contain the virus’ spread. But neither the layout nor testing has entirely stopped the outbreak.

Residents who do have the disease remain isolated as they receive treatment.

The announcement comes less than a week after the state confirmed a third resident of the home had died and two more were positive for COVID-19.

