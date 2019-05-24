Mon | Memorial Day Specials

Memorial Day is the first holiday that gives the Exchange staff a breather; we stock today's show with items from past shows.

At 8: Eugene's Peter Fenton wrote about his training in conning people at summer carnivals. His book is called Eyeing The Flash.

At 9: the rich flora of the region and how the original residents used it is collected in Patricia Whereat Phillips' book Ethnobotany of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians.

Phillips brought her plant and linguistic skills to bear in this illuminating volume.

