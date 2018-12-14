Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Tapping The Native American Way For Money Matters

By & & John Baxter 5 minutes ago
  • NikolayFrolochkin/Pixabay

Income inequality, environmental destruction, and the constant churn of old and new jobs in the economy produce heated arguments.  Many seek to assign blame, some seek solutions. 

Edgar Villanueva proposes looking to the original inhabitants of North America for solutions.  Villanueva, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, proposes Native America as a guide, in his book Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance

The book examines issues in the financial and philanthropic sectors, and suggests using a new way of thinking--actually a very OLD way--about addressing those issues. 

The author joins us by phone.  
 

Tags: 
money
Native Americans.

Related Content

Old-Fashioned Earning: "Wealth by Virtue"

By , & Jul 31, 2018
Wikimedia

Even people who understand the stock market and a few things about finance can get overwhelmed by the wealth of information about money. 

Chad Gordon aims to keep people merely whelmed, with a grasp of what they need to know to keep some sense of order to their finances. 

Chad is an investment advisor who channelled what he knows and what he learned into a very accessible book, Wealth by Virtue

The Tribe That Stayed: The Lumbee Indians

By , & Oct 30, 2018
Gerry Dincher/Wikimedia

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is something of an outlier among Native Americans.  Lumbee are still in their original territory; they were not marched off to an unknown land like so many other eastern tribes. 

They have survived in the area through Civil War, Reconstruction, and segregation, but do not get full recognition from the federal government. 

Malinda Maynor Lowery recounts the tribe's history in The Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle