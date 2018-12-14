Mon 9 AM | Tapping The Native American Way For Money Matters

Income inequality, environmental destruction, and the constant churn of old and new jobs in the economy produce heated arguments. Many seek to assign blame, some seek solutions.

Edgar Villanueva proposes looking to the original inhabitants of North America for solutions. Villanueva, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, proposes Native America as a guide, in his book Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance.

The book examines issues in the financial and philanthropic sectors, and suggests using a new way of thinking--actually a very OLD way--about addressing those issues.

The author joins us by phone.

