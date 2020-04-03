Related Program: 
Mon 9 AM | Portland Author Assesses "Trees In Trouble"

Any resident of our region can tell you about the recent history with wildfires.  They have grown larger and more destructive over time, as temperatures warm and droughts suck the moisture out of forests. 

Portlander Daniel Mathews observes and celebrates the natural history of the western states.  He looks at the challenges facing forests from the Rockies to the Pacific in Trees in Trouble: Wildfires, Infestations, and Climate Change.

We pick the author's brain about the mounting effects of climate change on the woods.  
 

