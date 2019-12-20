Mon 9 AM | The Pleasures Of Musical Theatre, WAY Off-Broadway

It's the big Broadway musicals that get much of the attention in the theatre world, and for good reason: they bring in the bucks. "Hamilton" makes something like $3 Million in a week.

But there are many musical theatre offerings that do not make headlines or money. They just make a lot of people happy and engaged and active in their communities.

This is the scene Stacy Wolf, from Princeton University, covers in her book Beyond Broadway: The Pleasure and Promise of Musical Theatre Across America.

From summer theatre camps to dinner theatres, the book offers a glimpse of the plays and players, and the elements of a robust musical theatre tradition in America.

